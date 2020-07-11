23 Apartments for rent in Humble, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Humble apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Humble
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
9 Units Available
Humble
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
5 Units Available
Humble
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
963 sqft
Refreshing pool and tanning deck with lounge chairs. Private patio or balcony in all homes. Fast access to US-59/Eastex Freeway and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
8 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1125 sqft
Located right on FM 1960 bypass and just minutes from shopping and dining venues, golf courses, museums, and great schools. All units include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee bar on site.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Forest
17750 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-69 and within minutes of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, pool and gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
7 Units Available
Humble
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
944 sqft
Pet-friendly property offers clubhouse, pool, courtyard, 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and balcony or patio. Furnished apartments available. Close to I-69, FM 1960 bypass and Deerbrook Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
72 Units Available
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1398 sqft
Get away to the good life. The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Humble
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
934 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Beltway 8 and 15 miles from downtown Houston. Clubhouse with lobby, beautiful courtyard, pool and gym on property. All units have large walk-in closets and private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Results within 5 miles of Humble
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
209 Units Available
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1058 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Inspired style. Fresh design. High-end features.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1181 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in Northern Houston near Sam Houston Tollway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
8 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Northlake Manor
6910 Old North Belt Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1143 sqft
Recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include swimming pool, optional reserved parking and internet-equipped business center. Located conveniently near Interstate 69.
Results within 10 miles of Humble
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Lake Houston
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Lake Houston
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
20 Units Available
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
936 sqft
Take pleasure in convenient unit features, including eat-in kitchens and washer-dryer hookups. Efficient living with on-site amenities, including open lot parking and Internet access. Enjoy flying remote controlled airplanes at the nearby Schiveley R/C Field.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$742
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
24 Units Available
Lake Houston
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Lake Houston
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Last updated July 1 at 02:06pm
$
24 Units Available
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-45 in Spring Park. Many interior upgrades including built-in book shelves and desks, wood plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Humble, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Humble apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Humble apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

