Apartment List
/
TX
/
stafford
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Stafford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
39 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Meyerland Area
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Bellaire district, where residents can indulge in shopping and dining. Easy access to universities and convenient highways. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Alief
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
983 sqft
These spacious apartments on tree-lined streets feature large closets, patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a dog park, pool, playground and gym. E-payments accepted for rent.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
Alief
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
36 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
45 Units Available
Alief
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$629
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Waters at Westchase offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with both traditional and newly renovated interiors. Our array of interior designs allows us to find the perfect home for you. Something truly unique that fits your personal style.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,109
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Results within 10 miles of Stafford
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,230
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1118 sqft
New high-rise community with 1-2 bedroom units featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry near I-610 and the Galleria. Property offers 24-hr concierge, valet service, rooftop pool, package receiving and fitness gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
Secluded complex in a heavily wooded area that has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that can have an oversized individual patio/sun deck. Each unit has a gourmet kitchen. Residents can relax or exercise using the on-site sparkling swimming pools, tennis/racquetball courts, or the nearby golf courses.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Energy Corridor
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature full-size washers, programmable thermostats, and 10-foot ceilings. The residents of this pet-friendly community can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
University Place
South Main Building
7551 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1491 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Come home to a life of ease at South Main Building.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
46 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1448 sqft
Elegant features like crown molding and garden tubs. Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Resident lounge with billiards table and high-top seating. Just half a mile to Market Square at Eldridge Parkway.
City Guide for Stafford, TX

Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.

Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stafford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Stafford, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Stafford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Stafford apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Stafford 1 BedroomsStafford 2 BedroomsStafford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStafford 3 BedroomsStafford Accessible ApartmentsStafford Apartments under $1,000
Stafford Apartments under $800Stafford Apartments under $900Stafford Apartments with BalconyStafford Apartments with GarageStafford Apartments with GymStafford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Stafford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStafford Apartments with ParkingStafford Apartments with PoolStafford Apartments with Washer-DryerStafford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStafford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TX
Deer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine