97 Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Missouri City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,109
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Results within 1 mile of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
39 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
36 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Results within 5 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Meyerland Area
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Bellaire district, where residents can indulge in shopping and dining. Easy access to universities and convenient highways. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
67 Units Available
Gulfton
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
56 Units Available
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1323 sqft
Abundant natural light, with bay windows in most floor plans. Kitchens with breakfast bars and generous storage throughout. On-site management with Spanish speakers. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
28 Units Available
Meyerland Area
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1495 sqft
Mid- and high-rise floor plans feature designer lighting, built-in wine racks and contemporary fixtures. Resort-style living with media room, conference room, coffee bar and wine room. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
Alief
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Results within 10 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
55 Units Available
Astrodome
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
914 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,230
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1118 sqft
New high-rise community with 1-2 bedroom units featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry near I-610 and the Galleria. Property offers 24-hr concierge, valet service, rooftop pool, package receiving and fitness gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
Secluded complex in a heavily wooded area that has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that can have an oversized individual patio/sun deck. Each unit has a gourmet kitchen. Residents can relax or exercise using the on-site sparkling swimming pools, tennis/racquetball courts, or the nearby golf courses.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Astrodome
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1206 sqft
Fitness center with machines and free weights, spinning room, yoga/pilates studio, and group classes. Furnished apartments and seven-month leases available. Less than a mile to Texas Medical Center and Braes Bayou.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
University Place
South Main Building
7551 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1491 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Come home to a life of ease at South Main Building.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$967
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$989
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
864 sqft
Resident movie theater with seating for ove ra dozen. Two swimming pools and wading pool with WiFi access. Located in the Inner Loop, and walking distance to Reliant Park Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
46 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1448 sqft
Elegant features like crown molding and garden tubs. Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Resident lounge with billiards table and high-top seating. Just half a mile to Market Square at Eldridge Parkway.
City Guide for Missouri City, TX

Missouri City was named after St. Louis, MO in the late 19th century, and people have been confused about its location ever since.

Don't you love cities with super confusing names that cause all your friends to keep double-checking where you really live? Well if you do, Missouri City is probably the spot for you. Because unless you're from Houston, there's a good chance you'll be scratching your head about this area. Let's set the record straight. It's in Texas. It is definitely in Texas. While MO City (as some people affectionately call it) may technically be a suburb of Houston, residents of Houston typically think of it as an extension of the city. It's fairly fitting because the area doesn't really sit outside of Houston. Instead it represents a sort of slice in the southwest part of the pie that is Houston. So Missouri City residents typically take part in similar forms of entertainment as Houstonians. Of course, that doesn't mean that Missouri City doesn't have it's own unique flavor and sensibilities. Keep reading to learn more about this suburban yet distinctly non-suburban area of Texas.

Having trouble with Craigslist Missouri City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Missouri City, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Missouri City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Missouri City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

