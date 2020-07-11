Apartment List
/
TX
/
sugar land
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sugar Land apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
Alief
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1478 sqft
Exclusive, elegant lodge within shouting distance from Royal Oaks Village Shopping Center and West Oaks Mall. On-site business center, 24-hour maintenance, and fitness center. Close to I-10 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
64 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1250 sqft
Sophisticated interiors feature breakfast bars, two-tone paint, crown molding. Resort-style pool with tropical garden islands.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
57 Units Available
Westchase
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1268 sqft
Gramercy Park Apartments in Houston offer affordable living in the heart of Houston. Mature landscaping provides shade and greenery. Apartments feature balconies and spacious, renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1394 sqft
Modern apartments with wood floors, mosaic tile backsplashes, full-size washer/dryer and large closets. Community has an oasis pool, fitness center and professional management on-site.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Alief
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
983 sqft
These spacious apartments on tree-lined streets feature large closets, patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a dog park, pool, playground and gym. E-payments accepted for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
139 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
45 Units Available
Alief
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$629
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Waters at Westchase offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with both traditional and newly renovated interiors. Our array of interior designs allows us to find the perfect home for you. Something truly unique that fits your personal style.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,109
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
39 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Meyerland Area
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Bellaire district, where residents can indulge in shopping and dining. Easy access to universities and convenient highways. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
Secluded complex in a heavily wooded area that has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that can have an oversized individual patio/sun deck. Each unit has a gourmet kitchen. Residents can relax or exercise using the on-site sparkling swimming pools, tennis/racquetball courts, or the nearby golf courses.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Energy Corridor
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature full-size washers, programmable thermostats, and 10-foot ceilings. The residents of this pet-friendly community can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
City Guide for Sugar Land, TX

"Corn fields swaying, clothes on the line. Tumbleweed is a turning like hands of time {...} Living the American dream down in Sugar Land." (Sugarland, 'Sugar Land')

It kind of sounds like a movie with a happy ending in Sugar Land, doesn't it? That's because it is. Grab the latest copy of Sugar Land Magazine and catch up on what's going on around town today. You'll discover that the rapidly growing population (now at 78,817) is determined to provide Sugar Land with all the pleasure and laughs of a feel-good flick. Even Steven Spielberg's first feature movie, "The Sugarland Express," was set in this town, which adds only more credence to the sensation that a great plot is being played out here. More folks are continuing to coming to see what all the fuss is about. The population has increased tremendously over the past decade -- a sign the story of Sugar Land is moving in the right direction. Hop aboard!

Having trouble with Craigslist Sugar Land? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Sugar Land, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sugar Land apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Sugar Land apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Sugar Land 1 BedroomsSugar Land 2 BedroomsSugar Land 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSugar Land 3 BedroomsSugar Land Accessible ApartmentsSugar Land Apartments under $1,000Sugar Land Apartments under $1,200
Sugar Land Apartments under $1,300Sugar Land Apartments under $900Sugar Land Apartments with BalconySugar Land Apartments with GarageSugar Land Apartments with GymSugar Land Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSugar Land Apartments with Move-in Specials
Sugar Land Apartments with ParkingSugar Land Apartments with PoolSugar Land Apartments with Washer-DryerSugar Land Dog Friendly ApartmentsSugar Land Furnished ApartmentsSugar Land Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Katy, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine