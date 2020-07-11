Apartment List
/
TX
/
jersey village
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Jersey Village apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
77 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1394 sqft
Located in Northwest Houston, just minutes from US 290 and Beltway 8. All units have generous walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Tenants have access to a 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1453 sqft
Charming, conveniently-located apartments in comfortable yet security-conscious setting. Carpeting and hardwood floors. Additional storage available. Patios and balconies offer scenic views, including volleyball court, swimming pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1647 sqft
The Estates at Hollister Apartments, Houston, TX is a stylish living complex offering bay windows and lofty ceilings, close to local amenities such as the North Cypress Medical Center. Features courtyard and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Addicks - Park Ten
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Willowbrook
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1194 sqft
Full service apartment-style living. Units feature luxurious verandas, patios, and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, internet cafe, clubhouse, and hot tub. Near downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1126 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Willowbrook Mall and I-249 and I-290. Kitchens feature Energy Star appliances and granite countertops. Huge walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and full size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Westmount at Copper Mill
15910 Farm To Market 529, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
984 sqft
Unique floor plans that maximize comfort and serenity. Units come with washer/dryer connections, a private patio, and oversized closets. Kitchen appliances like a dishwasher and oven included with unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Westbranch
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1354 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and granite countertops make these one- to three-bedroom apartments stand out. Each features in-unit laundry, and there's a nice patio or balcony for relaxing outside.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Willowbrook
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Willowbrook area near Hwy 249. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments, featuring alarm system, fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Pool and clubhouse located on-site, with organized activities for residents. Close to museums and parks.
Results within 10 miles of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1107 sqft
Four-story luxury community with modern touches, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community with picture-perfect courtyards and large dog park. Located close to hiking trails and nearby parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
Secluded complex in a heavily wooded area that has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that can have an oversized individual patio/sun deck. Each unit has a gourmet kitchen. Residents can relax or exercise using the on-site sparkling swimming pools, tennis/racquetball courts, or the nearby golf courses.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Energy Corridor
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature full-size washers, programmable thermostats, and 10-foot ceilings. The residents of this pet-friendly community can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1589 sqft
Units include beautiful hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Some fully furnished units. Grounds include gym, hot tub, sauna and dog park. Close to West Oaks Mall, George Bush Park and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Great Uptown
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1320 sqft
Nestled between the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas of Houston, Texas. Spacious living rooms. Luxury homes feature crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and rainfall shower heads. Two-acre park with off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1381 sqft
The Villages of Cypress Creek are a breath of fresh air in on-the-rise Vintage Park with amenities to spare. The on-site clubhouse is ultimate luxury, with shuffleboard, billiards and a private movie screen.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
23 Units Available
Westchase
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1076 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom homes with newly renovated interiors, built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets. Located in Westchase district, close to restaurants and shopping centers. Gated, pet-friendly community with a swimming pool and reserved covered parking.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
27 Units Available
Addicks - Park Ten
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Jersey Village, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Jersey Village apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Jersey Village apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

