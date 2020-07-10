56 Apartments for rent in Spring, TX with move-in specials
In the year 1901, the International-Great Northern Railroad opened in Spring, Texas, connecting it to Fort Worth and putting it on the map as a popular destination and travel stop. The clickity-clack of those railroad tracks put a spring in this community's step.
Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Spring apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Spring apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.