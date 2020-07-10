56 Apartments for rent in Spring, TX with move-in specials

AL
1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
47 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
1 of 107

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
43 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
30 Units Available
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1432 sqft
Luxury units with hardwood floors, granite counters, deep-soaking garden tubs and walk-in closets. Grounds offer residents on-site jogging trails, private pet park and pool. High tech fitness center and Cyber Bar.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
85 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
1 of 95

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
95 Units Available
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1561 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Meet Asher Oaks: a luxury apartment community brand new to Spring Texas.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
982 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1265 sqft
Tastefully designed units with a fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a volleyball court, pool and parking. Easy access to I-45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:06pm
24 Units Available
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-45 in Spring Park. Many interior upgrades including built-in book shelves and desks, wood plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding.
1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Results within 5 miles of Spring
1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
197 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Minutes from Kuykendahl and FM 1960. Stunning community featuring brushed-nickel fixtures, wood-inspired flooring, and updated countertops and cabinets. Night patrol provided. Playground, pool and fitness center available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Humble
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1293 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
17 Units Available
Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom units, with condominium-quality interiors. Interior details include patio/balcony, fireplace, kitchen islands, W/D hookups, and powder rooms. Community features include pool, hot tub, and playground. Near I-45 in Cranbrook Downs area.
1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
7 Units Available
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
975 sqft
Located off of I-45 near the National Museum of Funeral History. Convenient unit features include a ceiling fan and full-size dryer and washer connections. Community features a fitness center, controlled access gates and a playground.
1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
City Guide for Spring, TX

In the year 1901, the International-Great Northern Railroad opened in Spring, Texas, connecting it to Fort Worth and putting it on the map as a popular destination and travel stop. The clickity-clack of those railroad tracks put a spring in this community's step.

Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Spring, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Spring apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Spring apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

