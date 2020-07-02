9401 Cathedral Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Completely updated, one story, 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Renovated kitchen, updated bathroom, fresh paint, new floors, new blinds, new appliances, new attic insulation, even a new driveway! Fenced and shaded back yard. Off street parking. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=8b285199-3258-4593-a248-870f71ed0edf&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.