9318 Nyssa South

Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! This spacious, well-kept duplex is ready for immediate move-in! Large living room space, kitchen appliances, more than enough storage space, 3 spacious bedrooms: one with it's own built-in desk area, & master bedroom w/ it's own private half-bath. You do not want too miss out! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour! (NO smoking. Not accepting Section 8)