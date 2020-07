Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

3 bedroom townhouse in Southwest Area - Look no further! The owner has updated everything in this two story home. No carpet! Super clean, spacious and perfect for the right people to call "home".



Beautiful tile floor, beautiful granite counters in the kitchen and all bathrooms!



This is a special opportunity for everything you want and need, in a great location close to stores, work, parks, schools, and more!



