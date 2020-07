Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming home on Cedel. The dining room, 3 bedrooms, kitchen and living room have been recently painted. Living room gives an open airy feeling with french doors that lead to backyard. Granite counter tops, stainless steel under mounted sink, tile back splash, and more! Contact your agent for a showing today!