8525 Western Drive

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Spring Branch with original hardwood floors in living/dining and bedrooms with lots of natural light. The spacious fenced backyard will make great for entertaining or to have a relaxing evening. Conveniently located in Spring Branch close to restaurants, shopping centers and only minutes away to Downtown, Galleria, Medical Center and City Centre. **Yard maintenance included** Stove and refrigerator will be put in before tenant move-in. Call to schedule an appointment, this property won't last long. **Ask about our No Security Deposit program!!! **Pets are on a case by case basis**Deposit payment is equal amount to rent.