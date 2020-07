Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and did not flood! This Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 1 car garage w/ study was recently renovated. New kitchen, new tile flooring throughout, fresh paint (inside and out), new fixtures, and both baths has been updated nicely. Bedrooms are spacious with their own closet space. Kitchen opens to living room. Nice study/library for extra space. Backyard is fenced. Call today for an Appt.