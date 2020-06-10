8326 Bob White Drive

Amenities

Great location! Nicely renovated three-bedroom home with easy commute to Highways, Chinatown, Downtown, Medical Center, Houston Baptist University and the Galleria Mall. New tile floors throughout. Knotty Pine paneling in the den, breakfast, and one bedroom. Granite in both kitchen and bathroom. Double sinks in bathroom. New appliances, new doors, new led lighting, new insulation in attic and walls, fresh paint, and more. Handy storage shed in backyard. Exceptional Robindell neighborhood. Move-in ready. Come to see to appreciate.