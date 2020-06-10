All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

8326 Bob White Drive

8326 Bob White Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8326 Bob White Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location! Nicely renovated three-bedroom home with easy commute to Highways, Chinatown, Downtown, Medical Center, Houston Baptist University and the Galleria Mall. New tile floors throughout. Knotty Pine paneling in the den, breakfast, and one bedroom. Granite in both kitchen and bathroom. Double sinks in bathroom. New appliances, new doors, new led lighting, new insulation in attic and walls, fresh paint, and more. Handy storage shed in backyard. Exceptional Robindell neighborhood. Move-in ready. Come to see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 Bob White Drive have any available units?
8326 Bob White Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8326 Bob White Drive have?
Some of 8326 Bob White Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8326 Bob White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8326 Bob White Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 Bob White Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8326 Bob White Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8326 Bob White Drive offer parking?
No, 8326 Bob White Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8326 Bob White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 Bob White Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 Bob White Drive have a pool?
No, 8326 Bob White Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8326 Bob White Drive have accessible units?
No, 8326 Bob White Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 Bob White Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8326 Bob White Drive has units with dishwashers.

