Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning playground fireplace oven

Nice and clean two bedroom upstairs unit with a balcony overlooking the playground. New AC and new fridge! Large living room with a corner fireplace. Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom, nice laminate floor everywhere else. Plenty of space for you, located near all kinds of commerce and shopping. Come see for yourself!