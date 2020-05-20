8218 Linda Vista Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

This home allows self-guided tours 7 days per week. Completely remodeled 3 bed/2bath home. New laminate floor throughout the house, completely new bathrooms, kitchen with granite and new appliances. Fresh paint, new blinds, and new water heater. Off street parking and a large fenced yard! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=d2a38dfc-57a7-4560-80f2-7ca4d9908767&source=Rently



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.