8111 Beech Cove

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48f2d49094 ---- Come and see this lovely large three bedroom/ two bath duplex! Tile floor throughout, making for easy cleaning! Kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, great for cooking and entertaining guests. This home has easy access to Beltway 8 and the West Park toll way! This one wont last long! Tenant to bright their own fridge, washer and dryer. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA