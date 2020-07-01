All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:21 PM

8111 Beech Cove

8111 Beech Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8111 Beech Cove Ln, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48f2d49094 ---- Come and see this lovely large three bedroom/ two bath duplex! Tile floor throughout, making for easy cleaning! Kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, great for cooking and entertaining guests. This home has easy access to Beltway 8 and the West Park toll way! This one wont last long! Tenant to bright their own fridge, washer and dryer. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Beech Cove have any available units?
8111 Beech Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8111 Beech Cove currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Beech Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Beech Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 8111 Beech Cove is pet friendly.
Does 8111 Beech Cove offer parking?
No, 8111 Beech Cove does not offer parking.
Does 8111 Beech Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8111 Beech Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Beech Cove have a pool?
No, 8111 Beech Cove does not have a pool.
Does 8111 Beech Cove have accessible units?
No, 8111 Beech Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Beech Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 8111 Beech Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 Beech Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 8111 Beech Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

