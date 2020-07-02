All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:38 PM

806 Island Meadow Court

806 Island Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

806 Island Meadow Court, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom in Clear Lake near Clear Lake City Blvd where you have a lot of retail stores and restaurants, there is a sports park at the end of the block with soccer/baseball fields. The living room has a great size for guest and entertainment and is connected to the breakfast area. There is a separate dining room that can seat 8 people for family dinners. Master bedroom is upstairs and has a high ceilings and a generous sized walk in closet. Back yard is amazing nice and open.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Island Meadow Court have any available units?
806 Island Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 806 Island Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
806 Island Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Island Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 806 Island Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 806 Island Meadow Court offer parking?
No, 806 Island Meadow Court does not offer parking.
Does 806 Island Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Island Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Island Meadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 806 Island Meadow Court has a pool.
Does 806 Island Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 806 Island Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Island Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Island Meadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Island Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Island Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

