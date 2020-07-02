806 Island Meadow Court

Amenities

walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom in Clear Lake near Clear Lake City Blvd where you have a lot of retail stores and restaurants, there is a sports park at the end of the block with soccer/baseball fields. The living room has a great size for guest and entertainment and is connected to the breakfast area. There is a separate dining room that can seat 8 people for family dinners. Master bedroom is upstairs and has a high ceilings and a generous sized walk in closet. Back yard is amazing nice and open.