Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:24 PM

8009 Capitol St

8009 Capitol St · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Capitol St, Houston, TX 77012
Magnolia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spacious East Downtown Two Bedroom House - Property Id: 198147

Fully furnished! Utilities all conveniently installed - no cost to you - invoiced by Property Management.
Newly renovated rental home in East Downtown Houston featuring new electrical, roof, plumbing, as well as central AC and Heating units. Kitchen features all brand new granite countertops, cabinets, under-mount sinks, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and ceiling fans in bedrooms.

Your house sits at the center of a 3 property lot with your own private driveway parking area. There is memory foam mattresses on each bed. A queen in the 1st bedroom, and 2 separate twins on a bunkbed in the second bedroom. A 2-entrance full bathroom featuring a sink, a walk-in shower, and toilet. A full-sized microfiber futon that fully extends in the open living area.

The living and dining rooms have adequate seating. Wall-mounted TV with cable provided. Work/study space with WiFi are provided in the common area.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. 1 month deposit required up front.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198147
Property Id 198147

(RLNE5521917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Capitol St have any available units?
8009 Capitol St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8009 Capitol St have?
Some of 8009 Capitol St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Capitol St currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Capitol St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Capitol St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8009 Capitol St is pet friendly.
Does 8009 Capitol St offer parking?
Yes, 8009 Capitol St offers parking.
Does 8009 Capitol St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8009 Capitol St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Capitol St have a pool?
No, 8009 Capitol St does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Capitol St have accessible units?
No, 8009 Capitol St does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Capitol St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 Capitol St has units with dishwashers.

