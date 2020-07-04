8009 Capitol St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious East Downtown Two Bedroom House - Property Id: 198147



Fully furnished! Utilities all conveniently installed - no cost to you - invoiced by Property Management.

Newly renovated rental home in East Downtown Houston featuring new electrical, roof, plumbing, as well as central AC and Heating units. Kitchen features all brand new granite countertops, cabinets, under-mount sinks, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and ceiling fans in bedrooms.



Your house sits at the center of a 3 property lot with your own private driveway parking area. There is memory foam mattresses on each bed. A queen in the 1st bedroom, and 2 separate twins on a bunkbed in the second bedroom. A 2-entrance full bathroom featuring a sink, a walk-in shower, and toilet. A full-sized microfiber futon that fully extends in the open living area.



The living and dining rooms have adequate seating. Wall-mounted TV with cable provided. Work/study space with WiFi are provided in the common area.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. 1 month deposit required up front.

