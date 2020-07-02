Rent Calculator
8005 Parnell Street Unit #B
8005 Parnell St
·
No Longer Available
Location
8005 Parnell St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
- Nice Townhome in an up and Coming Area! Great Location! Close to 610 and 288 and the Medical Center! Wood Floors in all Bedrooms, Tile in the Den and Kitchen! Come See This 3 Bedroom Today!
(RLNE4592283)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B have any available units?
8005 Parnell Street Unit #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Parnell Street Unit #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B pet-friendly?
No, 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B offer parking?
No, 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B does not offer parking.
Does 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B have a pool?
No, 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B have accessible units?
No, 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8005 Parnell Street Unit #B does not have units with air conditioning.
