7911 Leander Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available July 4th. A MUST SEE! Close to 45, 610, 225, UoH, and only 10 minutes to downtown.

Spacious luxury 2BR/1Ba condo with Modern Industrial design concept. The unit occupies the 2nd floor and is nice & quite. Includes two off-street & lit parking spots, Satellite Cable Service available, incl. Wi-fi, Refrigerator/Freezer, Stackable Washer & Dryer, Recessed LED 'Hand Wave Activated' kitchen lighting, gorgeous tile backsplash in the kitchen, extravagant Jacuzzi Tub & separate stand up shower, HUGE Master bedroom (15'x30') with two walk-in California closets. The second bedroom features duel built in Wardrobe Cabinet Storage/closet to maximize space (no need for dressers). Private balcony entrance shaded by trees with patio furniture provided!!!



***Additional onsite storage space is available for rent***



$1100/month incl. utilities

6 month Lease min

First & Security ($550) for move-in

No Pets / No Smoking