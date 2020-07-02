All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7911 Leander Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7911 Leander Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM

7911 Leander Street

7911 Leander St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7911 Leander St, Houston, TX 77012
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available July 4th. A MUST SEE! Close to 45, 610, 225, UoH, and only 10 minutes to downtown.
Address:

Spacious luxury 2BR/1Ba condo with Modern Industrial design concept. The unit occupies the 2nd floor and is nice & quite. Includes two off-street & lit parking spots, Satellite Cable Service available, incl. Wi-fi, Refrigerator/Freezer, Stackable Washer & Dryer, Recessed LED 'Hand Wave Activated' kitchen lighting, gorgeous tile backsplash in the kitchen, extravagant Jacuzzi Tub & separate stand up shower, HUGE Master bedroom (15'x30') with two walk-in California closets. The second bedroom features duel built in Wardrobe Cabinet Storage/closet to maximize space (no need for dressers). Private balcony entrance shaded by trees with patio furniture provided!!!

***Additional onsite storage space is available for rent***

$1100/month incl. utilities
6 month Lease min
First & Security ($550) for move-in
No Pets / No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Leander Street have any available units?
7911 Leander Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7911 Leander Street have?
Some of 7911 Leander Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Leander Street currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Leander Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Leander Street pet-friendly?
No, 7911 Leander Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7911 Leander Street offer parking?
Yes, 7911 Leander Street offers parking.
Does 7911 Leander Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7911 Leander Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Leander Street have a pool?
No, 7911 Leander Street does not have a pool.
Does 7911 Leander Street have accessible units?
No, 7911 Leander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Leander Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7911 Leander Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Pecan Villa
4725 North Main Street
Houston, TX 77009
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston