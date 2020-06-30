All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:19 PM

7825 Corinth Street

7825 Corinth Street · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Corinth Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW Four-bedroom home 10 min from Medical Center! - Property Id: 233951

**OPEN HOUSE this SUNDAY, March 8th, from 2-4 pm**

Please come and see this stunning, spacious, 4 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home near the Texas Medical Center, NRG stadium, University of Houston, and downtown.

BRAND NEW with hard flooring throughout, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, modernized bathrooms, among other great upgrades.

2-car garage and large fully-fenced backyard.

Price is $1600.00/month with 1 month rent for security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check.

Please email us with your contact information/phone number!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233951
Property Id 233951

(RLNE5604549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Corinth Street have any available units?
7825 Corinth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 Corinth Street have?
Some of 7825 Corinth Street's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 Corinth Street currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Corinth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Corinth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7825 Corinth Street is pet friendly.
Does 7825 Corinth Street offer parking?
Yes, 7825 Corinth Street offers parking.
Does 7825 Corinth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 Corinth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Corinth Street have a pool?
No, 7825 Corinth Street does not have a pool.
Does 7825 Corinth Street have accessible units?
No, 7825 Corinth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Corinth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 Corinth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

