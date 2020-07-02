All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:42 PM

7619 Moss Rose Street

7619 Moss Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Moss Rose Street, Houston, TX 77012
Pecan Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1147858?source=marketing

Price: $1100
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1096
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Window unit
Appliances:

Extras: Come see this beautiful house in Berkley subdivision and be the next to call it home! The spacious kitchen will delight you with its plenty of cabinets and more than enough counter space. The living room has windows that allow sunlight in and a gorgeous hardwood floor. This beauty has 3 bedrooms and one bath that features granite countertops and recently installed tile. Small room can be used as office, playroom. Large, fenced backyard, ceiling fans throughout the house, tile and hardwood floors, and more! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Moss Rose Street have any available units?
7619 Moss Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7619 Moss Rose Street have?
Some of 7619 Moss Rose Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Moss Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Moss Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Moss Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 Moss Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 7619 Moss Rose Street offer parking?
No, 7619 Moss Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 7619 Moss Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Moss Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Moss Rose Street have a pool?
No, 7619 Moss Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Moss Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 7619 Moss Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Moss Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7619 Moss Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

