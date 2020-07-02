7619 Moss Rose Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1147858?source=marketing



Price: $1100

Security Deposit: $900

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1096

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Electric

Cooling: Window unit

Appliances:



Extras: Come see this beautiful house in Berkley subdivision and be the next to call it home! The spacious kitchen will delight you with its plenty of cabinets and more than enough counter space. The living room has windows that allow sunlight in and a gorgeous hardwood floor. This beauty has 3 bedrooms and one bath that features granite countertops and recently installed tile. Small room can be used as office, playroom. Large, fenced backyard, ceiling fans throughout the house, tile and hardwood floors, and more! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.