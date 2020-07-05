All apartments in Houston
7527 North Linpar Court

7527 North Linpar Court · No Longer Available
Location

7527 North Linpar Court, Houston, TX 77040
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely move-in-ready townhome in private gated community. Just minutes away from HWY 290 and the Sam Houston Parkway. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. This well-maintained townhome has a great floor plan. Kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and family room. There's lots of storage space and a butlerâ€™s pantry area. You will find hardwoods in family and formal dining, ceramic tile floors in all wet areas including entries. The master bedroom has walk-in closets with lots of storage space and a master bath with double vanities, jetted tub and large separate shower. The master bedroom has a balcony overlooking the fenced back patio and the community pool area. The second bedroom has an alcove area that could be used as a study or a sitting area. Washer/dryer/fridge are included and the carpet is less than a year old. #CFISD Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 North Linpar Court have any available units?
7527 North Linpar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7527 North Linpar Court have?
Some of 7527 North Linpar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 North Linpar Court currently offering any rent specials?
7527 North Linpar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 North Linpar Court pet-friendly?
No, 7527 North Linpar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7527 North Linpar Court offer parking?
Yes, 7527 North Linpar Court offers parking.
Does 7527 North Linpar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 North Linpar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 North Linpar Court have a pool?
Yes, 7527 North Linpar Court has a pool.
Does 7527 North Linpar Court have accessible units?
No, 7527 North Linpar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 North Linpar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7527 North Linpar Court does not have units with dishwashers.

