7527 North Linpar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely move-in-ready townhome in private gated community. Just minutes away from HWY 290 and the Sam Houston Parkway. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. This well-maintained townhome has a great floor plan. Kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and family room. There's lots of storage space and a butlerâ€™s pantry area. You will find hardwoods in family and formal dining, ceramic tile floors in all wet areas including entries. The master bedroom has walk-in closets with lots of storage space and a master bath with double vanities, jetted tub and large separate shower. The master bedroom has a balcony overlooking the fenced back patio and the community pool area. The second bedroom has an alcove area that could be used as a study or a sitting area. Washer/dryer/fridge are included and the carpet is less than a year old. #CFISD Schools