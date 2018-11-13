All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 11 2020

7330 Rhobell Street

7330 Rhobell Street · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Rhobell Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $980 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $82 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $898.

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Rhobell Street have any available units?
7330 Rhobell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7330 Rhobell Street currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Rhobell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Rhobell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 Rhobell Street is pet friendly.
Does 7330 Rhobell Street offer parking?
No, 7330 Rhobell Street does not offer parking.
Does 7330 Rhobell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 Rhobell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Rhobell Street have a pool?
No, 7330 Rhobell Street does not have a pool.
Does 7330 Rhobell Street have accessible units?
No, 7330 Rhobell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Rhobell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 Rhobell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7330 Rhobell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7330 Rhobell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

