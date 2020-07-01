All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 7 2020 at 3:48 PM

722 Bering Drive

722 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

722 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
tennis court
GORGEOUS GALLERIA AREA spacious, bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second level Condo. Remodeled - painted kitchen cabinet with granite counters, lots of kitchen cupboards, small patio out of kitchen & master bedroom, bathrooms with upgraded granite counters, tub/shower, home has recently painted walls & carpet, wet bar off the living room. Washer, dryer, included in lease price. Complex has area pool, tennis courts & clubhouse & is beautifully landscaped. Just steps away from Tanglewood Park, dog park & trails. Controlled Access Gates. 1 allocated parking space, 2nd space available at extra cost. Basic cable & water included. The location is convenient to the Galleria, Medical Center & other major highways. Shopping & restaurants are close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Bering Drive have any available units?
722 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Bering Drive have?
Some of 722 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
722 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Bering Drive is pet friendly.
Does 722 Bering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 722 Bering Drive offers parking.
Does 722 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Bering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 722 Bering Drive has a pool.
Does 722 Bering Drive have accessible units?
No, 722 Bering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

