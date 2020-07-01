722 Bering Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS GALLERIA AREA spacious, bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second level Condo. Remodeled - painted kitchen cabinet with granite counters, lots of kitchen cupboards, small patio out of kitchen & master bedroom, bathrooms with upgraded granite counters, tub/shower, home has recently painted walls & carpet, wet bar off the living room. Washer, dryer, included in lease price. Complex has area pool, tennis courts & clubhouse & is beautifully landscaped. Just steps away from Tanglewood Park, dog park & trails. Controlled Access Gates. 1 allocated parking space, 2nd space available at extra cost. Basic cable & water included. The location is convenient to the Galleria, Medical Center & other major highways. Shopping & restaurants are close by.