Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully renovated condo conveniently located minutes from Galleria. Updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops, modern bathroom, new AC, and new paint throughout. Second bedroom can be used as a study with fantastic french doors. Quiet gated community gives you the convenience of a phenomenal location while still keeping you away from the surrounding hustle and bustle. Condo is located steps from the community pool for additional summer convenience! Just perfect!