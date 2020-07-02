70 N Hutcheson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GREAT LOCATION!! with EASY EXCESS TO DOWNTOWN, I-10, 45 and 59. Spacious and Modern Townhome with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS and 2 car garage. Open floor plan living room combined dining area and kitchen with large island granite counters and walk-in pantry. Beautiful hardwood flooring, Travertine Tiles, Crema Marble, Stainless appliances, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and in house laundry room. This lovely home includes water, trash pickup, yard maintenance. Close to the university and all new local restaurants and bars. Public transportation is within walking distance. Good place to call Home!