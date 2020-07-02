All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
70 N Hutcheson Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:28 PM

70 N Hutcheson Street

70 North Hutcheson Street · No Longer Available
Location

70 North Hutcheson Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION!! with EASY EXCESS TO DOWNTOWN, I-10, 45 and 59. Spacious and Modern Townhome with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS and 2 car garage. Open floor plan living room combined dining area and kitchen with large island granite counters and walk-in pantry. Beautiful hardwood flooring, Travertine Tiles, Crema Marble, Stainless appliances, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and in house laundry room. This lovely home includes water, trash pickup, yard maintenance. Close to the university and all new local restaurants and bars. Public transportation is within walking distance. Good place to call Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 N Hutcheson Street have any available units?
70 N Hutcheson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 N Hutcheson Street have?
Some of 70 N Hutcheson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 N Hutcheson Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 N Hutcheson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 N Hutcheson Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 N Hutcheson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 70 N Hutcheson Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 N Hutcheson Street offers parking.
Does 70 N Hutcheson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 N Hutcheson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 N Hutcheson Street have a pool?
No, 70 N Hutcheson Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 N Hutcheson Street have accessible units?
No, 70 N Hutcheson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 N Hutcheson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 N Hutcheson Street has units with dishwashers.

