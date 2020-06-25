Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6601 Sands Point Dr
6601 Sands Point Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6601 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Brand new, completely remodeled Unit. Replaced everything from floors to moldings. Completely new bathroom and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6601 Sands Point Dr have any available units?
6601 Sands Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6601 Sands Point Dr have?
Some of 6601 Sands Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6601 Sands Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Sands Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Sands Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 Sands Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6601 Sands Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Sands Point Dr offers parking.
Does 6601 Sands Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 Sands Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Sands Point Dr have a pool?
No, 6601 Sands Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Sands Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 6601 Sands Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Sands Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Sands Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
