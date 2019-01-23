657 N Post Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

WELCOME HOME!! The Beauty and Quaint appearance this home welcomes as you enter the front door, will leave you breathless! The Old School Traditional features of this home is what gives it the characteristics that we know you will love. This would be a great home for any size. The neighborhood offers a quiet, laid back feeling, that will make being at home very relaxing! This is a great priced property in a growing and very desirable area... this house has Location, Location,Location written all over it, as you are only 1.8 miles away from Restaurants, Shopping, Grocery Stores, and IKEA. This Property was NEVER FLOODED!! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, JUMP ON THIS GEM QUICKLY BEFORE ITS GONE!