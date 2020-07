Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully completely remodeled home! Upon arrival you're greeted with original finished hardwood floors throughout, large brand new windows which baths the home with plenty of natural light, new gorgeous modern kitchen, newly installed brand new A/C and system, foundation repaired, Hawk system security system, and built-in entertaining area and speakers to name a few! Call us today to make your appointment, this home wont last long!!!