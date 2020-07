Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Welcome to adorable updated, well maintained home in quite neighborhood, with wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops both kitchen and bathroom,stainless appliances . Refrigerator, wash and dryer included. Park in your own garage and have a great time in your very own private patio which is great for entertainment. The great floor plan, Clubhouse, large pool, gym and beautiful landscaped park make this gorgeous home most desirable house. just a minutes to Galleria. NEVER FLOODED