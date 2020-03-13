All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:23 AM

6317 Ledbetter Street

6317 Ledbetter Street · No Longer Available
Location

6317 Ledbetter Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Ledbetter Street have any available units?
6317 Ledbetter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6317 Ledbetter Street currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Ledbetter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Ledbetter Street pet-friendly?
No, 6317 Ledbetter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6317 Ledbetter Street offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Ledbetter Street offers parking.
Does 6317 Ledbetter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6317 Ledbetter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Ledbetter Street have a pool?
No, 6317 Ledbetter Street does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Ledbetter Street have accessible units?
No, 6317 Ledbetter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Ledbetter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6317 Ledbetter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6317 Ledbetter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6317 Ledbetter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

