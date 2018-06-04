All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

6303 Harmon Street

6303 Harmon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Harmon Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/925529?source=marketing

***Option for a 2 year lease***
***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT ***

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1334
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal.

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras:
WOW! Lovely recently renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home! This Home is in a well established neighborhood, features carpet in all bedrooms and tile trough out the rest of the property, As well as kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, and stove with plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious rooms with more than enough storage space and plenty of outdoor space. Don't wait up, This property is priced to lease fast!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Harmon Street have any available units?
6303 Harmon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 Harmon Street have?
Some of 6303 Harmon Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Harmon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Harmon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Harmon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 Harmon Street is pet friendly.
Does 6303 Harmon Street offer parking?
No, 6303 Harmon Street does not offer parking.
Does 6303 Harmon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Harmon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Harmon Street have a pool?
No, 6303 Harmon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Harmon Street have accessible units?
No, 6303 Harmon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Harmon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 Harmon Street has units with dishwashers.

