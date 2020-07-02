All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:40 PM

6147 Gehring Street

6147 Gehring Street · No Longer Available
Location

6147 Gehring Street, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate sought after end unit! This Contemporary Loft/TH has been exceptionally well maintained. Pine hard woods add warmth and compliment the clean contemporary style. Updated kitchen includes espresso cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Large Master on the 3rd. Open plan, high ceilings and great windows for lot's of natural light. Great location for Medical Center, Downtown, Rice University, museums, and the zoo. Steps away from Hermann Park, a golf course, and trails! Available Oct 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6147 Gehring Street have any available units?
6147 Gehring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6147 Gehring Street have?
Some of 6147 Gehring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6147 Gehring Street currently offering any rent specials?
6147 Gehring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6147 Gehring Street pet-friendly?
No, 6147 Gehring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6147 Gehring Street offer parking?
Yes, 6147 Gehring Street offers parking.
Does 6147 Gehring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6147 Gehring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6147 Gehring Street have a pool?
No, 6147 Gehring Street does not have a pool.
Does 6147 Gehring Street have accessible units?
No, 6147 Gehring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6147 Gehring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6147 Gehring Street has units with dishwashers.

