6147 Gehring Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate sought after end unit! This Contemporary Loft/TH has been exceptionally well maintained. Pine hard woods add warmth and compliment the clean contemporary style. Updated kitchen includes espresso cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Large Master on the 3rd. Open plan, high ceilings and great windows for lot's of natural light. Great location for Medical Center, Downtown, Rice University, museums, and the zoo. Steps away from Hermann Park, a golf course, and trails! Available Oct 1.