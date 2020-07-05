All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:24 AM

6115 Antha Street

6115 Antha Street · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Antha Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1100
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1228
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: Check out this lovely one-story house and don't miss out on making it your home!! This beauty comes with a nice sized living room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space and more! 3 broad bedrooms and a full roomy bath. It also has a large driveway and gets beautifully illuminated from the sunlight. Want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Antha Street have any available units?
6115 Antha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 Antha Street have?
Some of 6115 Antha Street's amenities include pet friendly, concierge, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 Antha Street currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Antha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Antha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 Antha Street is pet friendly.
Does 6115 Antha Street offer parking?
No, 6115 Antha Street does not offer parking.
Does 6115 Antha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Antha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Antha Street have a pool?
No, 6115 Antha Street does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Antha Street have accessible units?
No, 6115 Antha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Antha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 Antha Street does not have units with dishwashers.

