6115 Antha Street

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1100

Security Deposit: $900

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1228

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: Check out this lovely one-story house and don't miss out on making it your home!! This beauty comes with a nice sized living room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space and more! 3 broad bedrooms and a full roomy bath. It also has a large driveway and gets beautifully illuminated from the sunlight. Want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.