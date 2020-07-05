6115 Antha Street

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1100
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1228
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:
Extras: Check out this lovely one-story house and don't miss out on making it your home!! This beauty comes with a nice sized living room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space and more! 3 broad bedrooms and a full roomy bath. It also has a large driveway and gets beautifully illuminated from the sunlight. Want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
