Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room

New renovation, new floor and fresh painting home. High ceiling with skylight. Great community in southwest area. Very convenient location close to market and shopping plaza. Two stories townhouse with extra area in the second floor, the game room can be the third bedroom or study room. Enjoy your time with your family at Holiday season. A small yard is with the house, you can have a good family time with children. NEVER BEEN FLOODED!