5965 Woodway Drive

Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom townhome conveniently located close to Houston Country Club, The Galleria, Memorial Park and many dining, shopping and entertainment options. Designed for entertaining with open concept living, kitchen and dining areas. This charming home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Spacious living area offers a cozy fireplace with tile surround and French doors leading to the private back patio that has been modernized with stamped concrete. Attractive tile flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs master retreat is complete with vaulted ceilings and marble vanity. Secondary bedroom with en-suite bath. HOA replaced the roof in 2018 and new PVC plumbing was installed in 2013. This home is extremely energy efficient with new triple pane windows and insulated doors. Brand new carpet and fresh new paint upstairs. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!