Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

5965 Woodway Drive

5965 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5965 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom townhome conveniently located close to Houston Country Club, The Galleria, Memorial Park and many dining, shopping and entertainment options. Designed for entertaining with open concept living, kitchen and dining areas. This charming home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Spacious living area offers a cozy fireplace with tile surround and French doors leading to the private back patio that has been modernized with stamped concrete. Attractive tile flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs master retreat is complete with vaulted ceilings and marble vanity. Secondary bedroom with en-suite bath. HOA replaced the roof in 2018 and new PVC plumbing was installed in 2013. This home is extremely energy efficient with new triple pane windows and insulated doors. Brand new carpet and fresh new paint upstairs. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5965 Woodway Drive have any available units?
5965 Woodway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5965 Woodway Drive have?
Some of 5965 Woodway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5965 Woodway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5965 Woodway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5965 Woodway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5965 Woodway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5965 Woodway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5965 Woodway Drive offers parking.
Does 5965 Woodway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5965 Woodway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5965 Woodway Drive have a pool?
No, 5965 Woodway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5965 Woodway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5965 Woodway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5965 Woodway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5965 Woodway Drive has units with dishwashers.

