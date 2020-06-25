All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
5951 Woodway Place Court
5951 Woodway Place Court

Location

5951 Woodway Place Court, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome at Woodway Place! Comfortably situated in the heart of Houston's Uptown District, this newly renovated 2 story townhouse offers stainless steel appliances, newly added cabinetry, a wood burning fireplace, and an open concept! Overlooks the pool. Ceramic tile floors in living areas and baths. Insulated windows. Master w/vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, private patio The upstairs master suite has a stone tile walk-in shower, double sinks for ample counter space, and tons of natural lighting. 2-car garage. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 Woodway Place Court have any available units?
5951 Woodway Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5951 Woodway Place Court have?
Some of 5951 Woodway Place Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 Woodway Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
5951 Woodway Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 Woodway Place Court pet-friendly?
No, 5951 Woodway Place Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5951 Woodway Place Court offer parking?
Yes, 5951 Woodway Place Court offers parking.
Does 5951 Woodway Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5951 Woodway Place Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 Woodway Place Court have a pool?
Yes, 5951 Woodway Place Court has a pool.
Does 5951 Woodway Place Court have accessible units?
No, 5951 Woodway Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 Woodway Place Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5951 Woodway Place Court has units with dishwashers.

