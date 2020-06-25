5951 Woodway Place Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome at Woodway Place! Comfortably situated in the heart of Houston's Uptown District, this newly renovated 2 story townhouse offers stainless steel appliances, newly added cabinetry, a wood burning fireplace, and an open concept! Overlooks the pool. Ceramic tile floors in living areas and baths. Insulated windows. Master w/vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, private patio The upstairs master suite has a stone tile walk-in shower, double sinks for ample counter space, and tons of natural lighting. 2-car garage. This is a must see!