Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom available for immediate move in. Fresh paint, nicely stained hardwood floors through living area and new flooring in bedrooms (no carpet!), fenced yard- just to name a few perks!



This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Total household income must be at least 3x rent. No felonies/evictions for 10 years. Inquire today!