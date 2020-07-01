5749 Larkin Street

Amenities

Welcome to this spacious 2-story freestanding beauty in the heart of Cottage Grove! First floor living at its best with living and dinning room open to the kitchen. Large island, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge! Sit outside and enjoy the sun in your private backyard. This 3 BR, 2.5 BA home features red oak wood floors downstairs, spacious bedrooms and closets, and a large master bathroom suite with separate shower/garden tub and plenty of counter space! The home is in a small gated community and within walking distance to "Down the Street". Easy access to I-10 and 610 to get you to all the great places nearby (Downtown, Memorial Park, popular restaurants, retail & entertainment and MORE)! This GEM is a MUST SEE!