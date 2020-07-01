All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:44 PM

5749 Larkin Street

5749 Larkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5749 Larkin Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this spacious 2-story freestanding beauty in the heart of Cottage Grove! First floor living at its best with living and dinning room open to the kitchen. Large island, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge! Sit outside and enjoy the sun in your private backyard. This 3 BR, 2.5 BA home features red oak wood floors downstairs, spacious bedrooms and closets, and a large master bathroom suite with separate shower/garden tub and plenty of counter space! The home is in a small gated community and within walking distance to "Down the Street". Easy access to I-10 and 610 to get you to all the great places nearby (Downtown, Memorial Park, popular restaurants, retail & entertainment and MORE)! This GEM is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 Larkin Street have any available units?
5749 Larkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5749 Larkin Street have?
Some of 5749 Larkin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 Larkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5749 Larkin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 Larkin Street pet-friendly?
No, 5749 Larkin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5749 Larkin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5749 Larkin Street offers parking.
Does 5749 Larkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5749 Larkin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 Larkin Street have a pool?
No, 5749 Larkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 5749 Larkin Street have accessible units?
No, 5749 Larkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 Larkin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5749 Larkin Street has units with dishwashers.

