Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:09 PM

5622 Ludington Drive

5622 Ludington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5622 Ludington Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15 minutes away from the Medical Center. Walking distance to the elementary and high school. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Completely remodeled in 2018. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Ludington Drive have any available units?
5622 Ludington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5622 Ludington Drive have?
Some of 5622 Ludington Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 Ludington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Ludington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Ludington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5622 Ludington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5622 Ludington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5622 Ludington Drive offers parking.
Does 5622 Ludington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Ludington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Ludington Drive have a pool?
No, 5622 Ludington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5622 Ludington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5622 Ludington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Ludington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5622 Ludington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

