5622 Ludington Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15 minutes away from the Medical Center. Walking distance to the elementary and high school. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Completely remodeled in 2018. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4910894)