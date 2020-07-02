All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5505 Kiam Street

5505 Kiam Street · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Kiam Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

garage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a beautiful, fully furnished 3 beds, to call home, this is it! Located in the Heights, already has all you need, in other words move-in ready! The owner considers short term between 6 months to a year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Kiam Street have any available units?
5505 Kiam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5505 Kiam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Kiam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Kiam Street pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Kiam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5505 Kiam Street offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Kiam Street offers parking.
Does 5505 Kiam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Kiam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Kiam Street have a pool?
No, 5505 Kiam Street does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Kiam Street have accessible units?
No, 5505 Kiam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Kiam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Kiam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Kiam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Kiam Street does not have units with air conditioning.

