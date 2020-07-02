All apartments in Houston
5502 Hewitt Drive

Location

5502 Hewitt Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cottage style home on a corner lot with a large porch area right across the street from Scarborough H.S.! This home features a spacious living area with a wood burning fireplace, three large bedrooms and three full bathrooms! Kitchen/dining combo with fridge, washer & dryer included! Plantation shutters in entire home, new carpet in secondary bedrooms and new paint. Huge backyard and storage barn! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 Hewitt Drive have any available units?
5502 Hewitt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5502 Hewitt Drive have?
Some of 5502 Hewitt Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5502 Hewitt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5502 Hewitt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 Hewitt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5502 Hewitt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5502 Hewitt Drive offer parking?
No, 5502 Hewitt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5502 Hewitt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5502 Hewitt Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 Hewitt Drive have a pool?
No, 5502 Hewitt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5502 Hewitt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5502 Hewitt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 Hewitt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5502 Hewitt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

