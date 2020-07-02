5502 Hewitt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Cottage style home on a corner lot with a large porch area right across the street from Scarborough H.S.! This home features a spacious living area with a wood burning fireplace, three large bedrooms and three full bathrooms! Kitchen/dining combo with fridge, washer & dryer included! Plantation shutters in entire home, new carpet in secondary bedrooms and new paint. Huge backyard and storage barn! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!