5441 PARDEE STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT***

For qualified applicants.



This quiet duplex community is undergoing a complete renovation with planned upgrades over the next year. The newly renovated units are 816 sq ft and two bedroom, one bathroom.



This quiet gated community has an on-site laundry room and parking. Easy access to a large urban park and close proximity to I-610/Hwy 59. You are also within walking distance to area retail/food/grocery, and public transportation.



Schedule a tour today to visit a community you can call home! Virtual and solo tours available.



Call (713) 678-7229 or email community@mindensquare.com