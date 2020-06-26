All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5441 PARDEE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5441 PARDEE STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:09 AM

5441 PARDEE STREET

5441 Pardee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5441 Pardee St, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT***
For qualified applicants.

This quiet duplex community is undergoing a complete renovation with planned upgrades over the next year. The newly renovated units are 816 sq ft and two bedroom, one bathroom.

This quiet gated community has an on-site laundry room and parking. Easy access to a large urban park and close proximity to I-610/Hwy 59. You are also within walking distance to area retail/food/grocery, and public transportation.

Schedule a tour today to visit a community you can call home! Virtual and solo tours available.

Call (713) 678-7229 or email community@mindensquare.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 PARDEE STREET have any available units?
5441 PARDEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 PARDEE STREET have?
Some of 5441 PARDEE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 PARDEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5441 PARDEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 PARDEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5441 PARDEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5441 PARDEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5441 PARDEE STREET offers parking.
Does 5441 PARDEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 PARDEE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 PARDEE STREET have a pool?
No, 5441 PARDEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5441 PARDEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5441 PARDEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 PARDEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 PARDEE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77066
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston