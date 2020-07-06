5424 Quail Cove Lane, Houston, TX 77053 Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Looking to live in luxury while on a budget? This Brand New home is waiting for the perfect tenant. Home features great open concept layout with large living room / family room with high ceilings. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Main level master has glamour bath and his and her closets. Upstairs features additional bedrooms with spacious walk in closets and Jack and Jill bath. Private fenced yard is perfect for backyard barbecues or fur baby. Easy access to the Ft Bend Tollway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have any available units?
5424 Quail Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have?
Some of 5424 Quail Cove Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Quail Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Quail Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.