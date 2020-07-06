All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5424 Quail Cove Lane

5424 Quail Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Quail Cove Lane, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Looking to live in luxury while on a budget? This Brand New home is waiting for the perfect tenant. Home features great open concept layout with large living room / family room with high ceilings. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Main level master has glamour bath and his and her closets. Upstairs features additional bedrooms with spacious walk in closets and Jack and Jill bath. Private fenced yard is perfect for backyard barbecues or fur baby. Easy access to the Ft Bend Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have any available units?
5424 Quail Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have?
Some of 5424 Quail Cove Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Quail Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Quail Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Quail Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5424 Quail Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5424 Quail Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Quail Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Quail Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 5424 Quail Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5424 Quail Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Quail Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 Quail Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.

