5424 Quail Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Looking to live in luxury while on a budget? This Brand New home is waiting for the perfect tenant. Home features great open concept layout with large living room / family room with high ceilings. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Main level master has glamour bath and his and her closets. Upstairs features additional bedrooms with spacious walk in closets and Jack and Jill bath. Private fenced yard is perfect for backyard barbecues or fur baby. Easy access to the Ft Bend Tollway.