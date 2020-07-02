All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:10 AM

5401 Jessamine Street

5401 Jessamine Street · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Jessamine Street, Houston, TX 77081
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing traditional free-standing home for lease in the Bellaire area just a few blocks away from shopping, restaurants, gas stations, banking and schools. This one-story Bell Haven beauty has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, and a 1-car garage. Sitting on an 8,255 square foot lot, the property features tile and wood flooring throughout, Formica countertops for the kitchen, and plenty of natural light. Enjoy weekends on the fully-fenced sizable yard - perfect for entertaining. Only minutes away from the Galleria, 15 minutes to the Medical Center and 20 minutes to Downtown Houston, and even closer to the new Bellaire HEB - the perfect commute. Also just a stone's throw away from the community center with basketball, baseball, gym and a pool - all free to residents in the community. Property has NEVER FLOODED nor had any hurricane damage. Zoned to excellent schools: Condit Elementary, Pershing Middle School, and Bellaire High School. Dont miss this opportunity to live the Bellaire lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Jessamine Street have any available units?
5401 Jessamine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 Jessamine Street have?
Some of 5401 Jessamine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Jessamine Street currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Jessamine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Jessamine Street pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Jessamine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5401 Jessamine Street offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Jessamine Street offers parking.
Does 5401 Jessamine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 Jessamine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Jessamine Street have a pool?
Yes, 5401 Jessamine Street has a pool.
Does 5401 Jessamine Street have accessible units?
No, 5401 Jessamine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Jessamine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 Jessamine Street has units with dishwashers.

