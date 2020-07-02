5401 Jessamine Street

Amenities

Amazing traditional free-standing home for lease in the Bellaire area just a few blocks away from shopping, restaurants, gas stations, banking and schools. This one-story Bell Haven beauty has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, and a 1-car garage. Sitting on an 8,255 square foot lot, the property features tile and wood flooring throughout, Formica countertops for the kitchen, and plenty of natural light. Enjoy weekends on the fully-fenced sizable yard - perfect for entertaining. Only minutes away from the Galleria, 15 minutes to the Medical Center and 20 minutes to Downtown Houston, and even closer to the new Bellaire HEB - the perfect commute. Also just a stone's throw away from the community center with basketball, baseball, gym and a pool - all free to residents in the community. Property has NEVER FLOODED nor had any hurricane damage. Zoned to excellent schools: Condit Elementary, Pershing Middle School, and Bellaire High School. Dont miss this opportunity to live the Bellaire lifestyle.