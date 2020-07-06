All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:48 PM

5305 Westbrook Road

5305 Westbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Westbrook Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
new construction
Brand new, fully-furnished rental-- OR stay and add your own flair. This spacious home is available for traditional, longer term rentals (1 year+) or is corporate rental ready and available for long or short-term rentals (6 mos or less). Come see our large, affordable space that is inspired by a relaxed vibe & soothing atmosphere. Features beautiful, dark laminate flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances (dish washer, French-door refrigerator, microwave), and washer/dryer available. Kitchen comes complete with granite countertops and walk in pantry. Outside, you'll find a covered carport, large parking area, and large fenced backyard.For short term stays and corporate rentals: Space comes fully furnished with all of the amenities of home. (Keurig coffee, toiletries, iron, cable, and cleaning at your request). Home is powered with 100MB WIFI connection. Situated near many attractions, restaurants, & centrally located to inner loop and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Westbrook Road have any available units?
5305 Westbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Westbrook Road have?
Some of 5305 Westbrook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Westbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Westbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Westbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Westbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5305 Westbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Westbrook Road offers parking.
Does 5305 Westbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 Westbrook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Westbrook Road have a pool?
No, 5305 Westbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Westbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 5305 Westbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Westbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Westbrook Road has units with dishwashers.

