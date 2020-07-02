5301 Wylie Street

Amenities
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Open concept with laminate wood floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, island and granite counter-tops! Large and accommodating rooms. The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced-in backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.