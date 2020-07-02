All apartments in Houston
5301 Wylie Street

Location

5301 Wylie Street, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Open concept with laminate wood floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, island and granite counter-tops! Large and accommodating rooms. The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced-in backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Wylie Street have any available units?
5301 Wylie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Wylie Street have?
Some of 5301 Wylie Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Wylie Street currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Wylie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Wylie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Wylie Street is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Wylie Street offer parking?
No, 5301 Wylie Street does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Wylie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Wylie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Wylie Street have a pool?
No, 5301 Wylie Street does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Wylie Street have accessible units?
No, 5301 Wylie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Wylie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Wylie Street does not have units with dishwashers.

