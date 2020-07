Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A must see! Recently renovated, new roof recently installed. Granite countertops, new cabinetry and hardware, new carpet, new kitchen flooring, freshly painted throughout. Top notch updates, a step above the rest in the area. Lovely covered porch, carport, long driveway access. Appliances included. Stackable W/D connections. This Gem will not last long! Apply today!