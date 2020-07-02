Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse concierge dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access media room trash valet valet service yoga

5151 Hidalgo Street, Houston, TX 77056 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Houston apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace. _____________________________________________________ Quick Notes Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks. Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer) Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work. We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool. We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston. We’re free to work with! Apartments are pet friendly! Tacos. Tacos are awesome. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 1 And 2 bedroom floorplans Warm & cool color schemes to choose from Private patios & balconies Gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets Quartz or granite countertops Farmhouse stainless kitchen sink Stainless steel appliances with gas ranges Kitchen islands Wine chillers Hardwood flooring & stained concrete Spa style bathrooms with garden tubs Standalone showers Spa inspired bathroom with granite or quartz countertops Custom framed bathroom mirrors Linen closets Full size washer and dryer Spacious closets with custom wood shelving Nest thermostats Sonos technology package Satin nickel fixtures Solar window shades Mud room Dry bar Valet trash services Insync lock system _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resident lounge with fireplace & seating Club room with catering kitchen Package concierge lockers Private screening room Fitness center Yoga/spinning training flex space Bicycle storage center Outdoor living spaces Pet park Dog spa Two luxury pools with cabanas Wifi access in amenity areas Outdoor kitchens with gas grilling stations Valet dry cleaning service Guest suite Car charging stations Butterfly system with guest entry video access Working with us. We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3603370 ]