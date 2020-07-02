All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5151 Hidalgo Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:53 AM

5151 Hidalgo Street

5151 Hidalgo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Hidalgo Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
trash valet
valet service
yoga
5151 Hidalgo Street, Houston, TX 77056 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Houston apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace. _____________________________________________________ Quick Notes Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks. Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer) Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work. We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool. We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston. We’re free to work with! Apartments are pet friendly! Tacos. Tacos are awesome. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 1 And 2 bedroom floorplans Warm & cool color schemes to choose from Private patios & balconies Gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets Quartz or granite countertops Farmhouse stainless kitchen sink Stainless steel appliances with gas ranges Kitchen islands Wine chillers Hardwood flooring & stained concrete Spa style bathrooms with garden tubs Standalone showers Spa inspired bathroom with granite or quartz countertops Custom framed bathroom mirrors Linen closets Full size washer and dryer Spacious closets with custom wood shelving Nest thermostats Sonos technology package Satin nickel fixtures Solar window shades Mud room Dry bar Valet trash services Insync lock system _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resident lounge with fireplace & seating Club room with catering kitchen Package concierge lockers Private screening room Fitness center Yoga/spinning training flex space Bicycle storage center Outdoor living spaces Pet park Dog spa Two luxury pools with cabanas Wifi access in amenity areas Outdoor kitchens with gas grilling stations Valet dry cleaning service Guest suite Car charging stations Butterfly system with guest entry video access Working with us. We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3603370 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 Hidalgo Street have any available units?
5151 Hidalgo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 Hidalgo Street have?
Some of 5151 Hidalgo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 Hidalgo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5151 Hidalgo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 Hidalgo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5151 Hidalgo Street is pet friendly.
Does 5151 Hidalgo Street offer parking?
No, 5151 Hidalgo Street does not offer parking.
Does 5151 Hidalgo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 Hidalgo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 Hidalgo Street have a pool?
Yes, 5151 Hidalgo Street has a pool.
Does 5151 Hidalgo Street have accessible units?
No, 5151 Hidalgo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 Hidalgo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5151 Hidalgo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

